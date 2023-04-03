The prime minister has led tributes have been paid to Conservative former chancellor Nigel Lawson after he died aged 91.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "One of the first things I did as Chancellor was hang a picture of Nigel Lawson above my desk."He was a transformational Chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others."My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Former prime minister Boris Johnson, Tory chairman Greg hands and ex-chancellor Sajid Javid were among those marking his death.

Mr Johnson said: "Nigel Lawson was a fearless and original flame of free market Conservatism. He was a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped transform the economic landscape and helped millions of British people achieve their dreams.

"He was a prophet of Brexit and a lover of continental Europe. He was a giant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Twitter: "Sad news that Nigel Lawson has died.

"A true statesman. His contributions to this nation will not be forgotten.”

Mr Lawson served as Magret Thatcher's chancellor between 1983-1989. He was a key orchestrator of Mrs Thatcher's privatisation of several key industries.

He was a long-standing critic of the European Union and was extremely influential in getting the anti-European movement off the ground in the UK.

Sajid Javid tweeted: “Very saddened to hear this. One of Britain’s greatest public servants, especially as Chancellor. Thinking of his family. May he RIP."

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said Nigel Lawson was a "giant who changed the political weather."

He tweeted: "Saddened to learn of the passing of Nigel Lawson.

"He was a giant who changed the political weather, a lodestar for Conservatives, and a kind man always generous with his wisdom. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."

