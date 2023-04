The sentencing of gunman Thomas Cashman for the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel dominates the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

Cashman was sentenced in his absence to a minimum of 42 years in jail after he refused to attend the hearing at Manchester Crown Court.

Daily MirrorMetro

The Independent

Daily Mail

Daily Express

Daily Telegraph

The Times

The Sun

i

Daily Star

The Guardian

Financial Times