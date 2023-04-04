Play Brightcove video

ITV News' US Correspondents Dan Rivers reports from New York, and Robert Moore reports from Mar-a-Lago in Florida

Donald Trump has left Trump Tower and is heading to a Manhattan courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation.

Trump pumped his fist as he exited Trump Tower before he travelled in an eight-car motorcade down a highway along the East River to the downtown courthouse, where's he expected to surrender to authorities.

Never before has a former US president appeared before a judge facing an indictment.

Trump flew into New York from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday.

Demonstrators, in support and against the former president, and members of the press have been surrounding Trump Tower since his arrival.

He left Trump Tower on Tuesday to make the nearly four mile (6 km) drive to the Manhattan criminal courthouse, where he is scheduled to face a judge for his arraignment.

Trump will be accompanied throughout the day by the Secret Service.

News outlets will not be able to broadcast the arraignment live, a judge said on Monday night, rejecting a request from several media organisations.

Five photographers will be allowed to take pictures of Trump and the courtroom before the hearing begins.

His appearance is expected to be quick and routine but represents a surreal and historic moment in US history. There are also reports that no mugshot will be taken.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly assailed the investigation, has called the indictment “political persecution” and a "witch hunt".

He posted to his social media site, Truth Social, on Tuesday: "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"

Trump's lawyers have said the former president “did not commit any crime” and they will "vigorously fight this political prosecution in court.”

Former President Donald Trump waved to supported as he arrived at Trump Tower in New York on Monday. Credit: AP

Has a US president ever been arrested?

The last time anything remotely similar happened was 150 years ago.

It involved a speeding horse and buggy, the thunder of hooves near the White House and a repeat offender who happened to be the president of the United States.

Ulysses S. Grant, who had an eye for spirited horses and an apparent yen to test their mettle, was arrested in 1872 for speeding on a street in Washington, where he had been driving a two-horse carriage.

It was the second time in two days that the policeman had stopped the president, with the first time being when the officer had issued him a warning.

Police officers in secure the perimeter of the Manhattan Criminal Court before former president Donald Trump's arrival. Credit: AP

What is an indictment?

An indictment is a formal written accusation that a person has committed a crime.

These often involve felony charges - crimes punishable by a prison term of one year or more.

The indictment, the result of a secret vote by a grand jury, a group of citizens who decide if there is enough evidence to charge a person with a crime, is used to inform an accused person about the charges that have been brought against them.

If defendants are notified of an indictment or an impending arrest, they often arrange to turn themselves in.

This can help smooth the process and strengthen arguments for bail by showing that they aren’t evading the case.

In an exclusive interview with ITV News, Lara Trump said her father-in-law was "in good spirits".

Why has Donald Trump been indicted?

Late in the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump's then-lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen paid former porn star Stormy Daniels US $130,000 (£105,000) to keep her silent about what she claims was a sexual encounter with Mr Trump a decade earlier after they met at a celebrity golf tournament.

Mr Cohen was then reimbursed by Mr Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, which also rewarded the lawyer with bonuses and extra payments logged internally as legal expenses.

Over several months, Mr Cohen said, the company paid him $420,000 (£339,000).

Earlier in 2016, Mr Cohen had also arranged for the publisher of the tabloid the National Enquirer to pay Playboy model Karen McDougal $150,000 (£121,000) to spike her story of a Trump affair in a controversial practice known as “catch-and-kill.”

The indictment relates to 'hush money' paid to Stormy Daniels (pictured), over an alleged affair she had with Donald Trump. Credit: AP

The payments to the women were intended to buy secrecy, but they backfired almost immediately as details of the arrangements leaked to the news media.

Federal prosecutors in New York ultimately charged Mr Cohen in 2018 with violating federal campaign finance laws, arguing that the payments amounted to impermissible help to Mr Trump’s presidential campaign.

Mr Cohen pleaded guilty to those charges and unrelated tax evasion counts and served time in federal prison.

Mr Trump was implicated in court filings as having knowledge of the arrangements, but US prosecutors at the time balked at bringing charges against him.

The Justice Department has a long-time policy that it is likely unconstitutional to prosecute a sitting president in federal court.

The charges against Mr Trump are being brought by Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg.

His predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr, had taken up the investigation back in 2019.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Credit: AP

While that probe initially focused on the hush money payments, Mr Vance’s prosecutors moved on to other matters, including an examination of Mr Trump’s business dealings and tax strategies.

Vance ultimately charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer with tax fraud related to fringe benefits paid to some of the company’s top executives.

After the Trump Organization was convicted on the tax fraud charges in December, Mr Bragg renewed focus on the hush money case, and convened a new grand jury.

Mr Trump denies wrongdoing, and the affair, saying the indictment is "political persecution".

