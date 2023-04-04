India avalanche kills seven and leaves eight critically injured

An avalanche has killed seven tourists in India along its Himalayan border, with eight left in a critical condition.

The incident happened in the state of Sikkim near a mountain pass to the Chinese region of Tibet on Tuesday, with rescue workers calling off the search for bodies as night fell.

The army said at least 20 people had been rescued alive after several vehicles carrying tourists were hit by the falling snow.

"We are doing one more check before calling off the rescue operation since it is getting dark and some more snow has started coming down," senior police official Tenzing Loden Lepcha told Reuters on phone.

"We have accounted for all missing persons, but to be sure we are doing one more check. We have also put out a helpline number for families."

Locals said avalanches were unusual in April. Credit: AP

Several avalanches have hit the Indian Himalayas over the last two years, killing at least 120 people.

Climate change has been listed as a likely factor in the increase in avalanches by the National Academy of Sciences in the US.

Police official Loden Lepcha said it was a clear day after unseasonal rains in the area, adding that April was not known for avalanches.

The incident took place at 11:30am (6am GMT), the army said.

Rescue officials earlier said they feared at least 70 people were under the snow at the site.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.

Kavita Agarwal, a traveller from Delhi, told Reuters that local police had discouraged tourists from going to a lake that is on route Nathu La pass because of weather conditions.

An additional 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after the snow was cleared from the road.

"Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter. "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover soon."

Thousands of tourists flock to Sikkim every year, dubbed the "Land of Mystic Splendour", located below Mount Khangchendzonga, also known as Kanchenjunga, the third-highest mountain in the world.

Avalanches and flash flooding in the Himalayas are common during summer and monsoon months, as snow melt and heavy rains combine.