One dead and over 30 injured after train derails in Netherlands

One person died and some 30 passengers were injured when a train partially derailed near Dutch city The Hague, sending at least one carriage into a nearby field.

Television images showed one of the passengers using makeshift bridges to cross a canal running alongside the rails in order to reach the stricken train in the darkness.

Many windows in the train carriages were broken. It was not clear if that happened during the accident or as passengers attempted to escape.

Injured passengers were treated in homes near the rails and transported in a fleet of ambulances to hospitals, including a “calamity hospital” opened in the central city of Utrecht.

The cause of the accident, which happened at around 3:25 am local time in the town of Voorschoten, near The Hague, was not immediately clear.

Dutch media reported that there was a small construction crane on the tracks, but authorities did not immediately confirm that.

“This is an incredibly tragic accident. I sympathise with the victims. Unfortunately, there is also a fatality to mourn.

"My thoughts go out to all the family and friends of those involved,” Voorschoten Mayor Nadine Stemerdink said in a statement.

Ingrid de Roos, a spokeswoman for local fire services, told news show WNL that a small fire broke out at the rear of the train but was quickly extinguished.

John Voppen, CEO of the rail network company Pro Rail, called the accident "a black day" for Dutch railways and said the cause was under investigation.

