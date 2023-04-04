Tens of thousands of customers hit by major Virgin Media internet outage

Tens of thousands of Virgin Media customers struggled to access the internet on Tuesday morning as the provider experienced a major outage.

Problems first started at around 2am, according to data from Downdetector, a site which tracks outages. At that point there was a big spike in reports to the website of problems with Virgin Media. Another peak came at around 7am, when almost 26,500 customers reported outages.

The website found that 74% of users were having problems with their landline internet, while 24% said they were suffering from a total blackout.

According to Downdetector, customers in major cities like London, Birmingham and Cardiff were more prone to issues.

By approximately 9am, the number of outage reports appeared to fall dramatically, with around 1,400 customers saying they were struggling to connect to the internet.

A heat map shows where Virgin Media customers who reported problems were concentrated. Credit: downdetector.co.uk

Amid the outage, Virgin Media acknowledged there had been problems with its systems and said it was working to fix everything as soon as possible. There were also similar spikes in Downdetector reports at around 2am and 7am for other telecom providers, including BT, O2 and TalkTalk.

Virgin said: “We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres. “Our teams are currently working to identify and fix the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise to those customers affected.”

Virgin Orbit, another company carrying the Virgin brand, also suffered a blow on Tuesday.

The satellite launch firm filed for bankruptcy in the US after failing to secure rescue funding.

