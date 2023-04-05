Harry Potter is reportedly going to return to screens, in the form of an HBO Max TV series.

The reboot, according to Bloomberg, will follow each of the seven Harry Potter books written by JK Rowling, with one season per novel.

Warner CEO David Zaslav and HBO head Casey Bloys have apparently “worked to convince Rowling” for a number of years, "two people in the know" told Bloomberg.

While the show hopes to honour Ms Rowling's source material, she will "not run the show day to day or serve as its primary creator", it is reported.

Ms Rowling has been criticised in recent years for her staunch views on gender identity, which she has shared on social media.

This has slightly stunted support for reboots of the wizarding world saga, with fans being urged to boycott a recently released Hogwarts Legacy video game in support of trans rights.

It is hoped the Harry Potter small screen makeover will be a key draw for viewers, as Warner Bros announces its new streaming strategy next week, Variety reports.

Variety adds: “[Warner Bros.] is hoping the series can be one cornerstone of a new streaming strategy that will be announced next week.”

Though details on the show are unclear, Warner Bros Discovery is hosting a presentation next week, on Wednesday, April 12, to preview the company's new streaming strategy and new streaming platform – which will merge HBO Max and Discovery+ into one.

Despite claims of the Harry Potter reboot not being confirmed, shares in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., are up 34 cents to $15.15 following the reports of deal getting closer.

The entertainment conglomerate was behind the eight-part blockbuster adaptations which saw Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson catapult to stardom as Harry, Ron and Hermione.

Over the course of a decade the films generated more than $7.7 billion (£6.17 billion) at the global box office.

Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley, with co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

Even with the book and film series ending in 2011, the series continues to reinvent itself with theme park attractions, the spinoff film series “Fantastic Beasts,” the Broadway and West End production “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and the recent hit video game “Hogwarts Legacy.”

This year, Rupert Grint admitted he felt it was time for another cast to bring Ron and the magic of Hogwarts to life.

He told British GQ in January: “I’d love to see Harry Potter be adapted into a TV show.

“I think it would really work. I’m sure the films will get remade, anyway.

“I think there’d be a feeling of passing the baton, letting someone else play Ron. It’s weird because I’m protective over him, I could relate to him so much, and then I was picked to bring him to life.

"That’s hard to let go. But it would be nice to, as well.”

