Compensation for victims of the infected blood scandal should be paid "immediately" and extended to the parents or children of a victim if they weren't married, a report has set out.

An independent inquiry has published its second interim report, in which it recommends a £100,000 payment to recognise the deaths of people "as yet unrecognised" and to help "alleviate immediate suffering".

It states payments should also be widened out to include a victim's parent, child or sibling if they didn't have a spouse - something campaigners have long been calling for.

Chair of the independent inquiry, Sir Brian Langstaff, said some family members, including parents who lost children, remain "unrecognised" and "it is time to put this right".

The £100,000 would be an interim payment until the details of full settlements are laid out.

Thousands of patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

The key figures

More than 30,000 were infected by transfusions or treatment for bleeding disorders

26,800 contracted hepatitis C - more than 1,800 died as a result

Around 1,350 people were infected with HIV - half of those died as a result

It's estimated around 3,000 people have died in total

More people were infected with hepatitis B as a result of transfusions or treatment with infected blood, but there is no data on how many victims might have died as a result.

For the first time, the report published on Wednesday sets out recommendations for victims of hepatitis B to also be included in the compensation scheme.

The government has previously stated it will wait for the full report to be published before announcing a compensation framework, but has already accepted that "wrongs were done" and failings with the initial response "caused additional suffering" for years.

The inquiry was requested by former Prime Minister Theresa May in 2017 Credit: Infected Blood Inquiry/PA

The Infected Blood Inquiry was requested by former Prime Minister Theresa May in 2017, who described the scandal as "an appalling tragedy which should simply never have happened".

Giving evidence to the inquiry last year, former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said it could be seen as a "huge failing of democracy" that victims have had to wait so long for justice.

Wednesday's report refers back to recommendations in an another independent report by Sir Robert Francis KC in June 2022, which advised ministers that victims should receive interim payments of at least £100,000.

