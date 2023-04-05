Man kills four children and injures three at daycare centre in Brazil

A man has invaded a daycare centre and killed four children with a hatchet in southern Brazil, authorities have said.

At least three other people were also injured in the attack in the city of Blumenau on Wednesday.

Santa Catarina state Govenor Jorginho Mello confirmed the killings on his Twitter account, and wrote that the killer has been arrested.

The state’s firefighters corps confirmed the man had used a hatchet as a weapon and that three children were taken to the hospital.

Images broadcast on television showed weeping parents outside the private daycare centre, named Cantinho do Bom Pastor.

Local media reported the attacker scaled a wall to enter the daycare centre wielding a hatchet.

School attacks in Brazil had been uncommon, but have begun happening with greater frequency in recent years.

Last week, a student in Sao Paulo stabbed a teacher, killing her, and also wounded several others.

“May God comfort the hearts of all families in this moment of deep pain,” Mr Mello wrote on Twitter.

Blumenau, a city of 366,000 people, is famous for its annual Oktoberfest festival.

