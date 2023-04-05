Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Asia Correspondent Debi Edwards sits down with actress Michelle Yeoh's mother, who is still revelling in her daughter's Best Actress Oscar win

After Everything Everywhere All At Once's huge box office and academy success, star Michelle Yeoh has gained a lot of fans - but none quite as adoring as her mum.

When Yeoh scooped the Oscar for best actress, her mother's emotional reaction nearly stole the show.

In her touching acceptance speech Yeoh said she was bringing the award home - to Malaysia - for her mother.

Almost a month later Janet Yeoh is still brimming with pride for her daughter, who has made history as the first Asian person to win an Oscar for best actress.

Ms Yeoh, 85, said to ITV News: "I'm proud of her, it's not very easy, it's hard.

"95 years, so long there has been no Asians, she is the first."

She added: "All the young girls and young boys must follow her.

"She is a hard working girl."

Her daughter rose to fame in Kung-Fu movies alongside Jackie Chan. Ms Yeoh told ITV News she likes these "fighting movies" the best.

Listen to the latest episode of our arts and entertainment podcast, Unscripted