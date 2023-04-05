NHS approves 'life changing' drug for breast and prostate cancer patients

The NHS has approved the use of a 'life-changing' drug which could benefit patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer.

Men with advanced prostate cancer and women with HER2-negative early breast cancer who are at high risk of the disease returning will be able to access olaparib through the NHS in England.

The decision has been overwhelmingly welcomed, with praise from cancer charities and scientists.

Experts at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) described the decision as "life-changing" and say the medicine gives a chance for patients to live longer and healthier lives.

Johann De Bono, professor in experimental cancer medicine at the ICR, said: "Olaparib is an important example of how understanding the underlying genetics of patients, and their tumours’ genomics, can be used to design highly targeted precision medicines.

The drug is expected to help hundreds of people a year. Credit: PA

"For patients with advanced prostate cancer and mutations in BRCA1 or BRCA2, these recommendations will be life-changing."

Olaparib, which is given as a tablet, is a type of targeted drug called a Parp inhibitor. These prevent cancer cells from repairing.

The drug targets cancers with BRCA 1 or BRCA 2 mutations and works by stopping cancer cells from being able to repair their DNA, which causes the cancerous cells to die.

Clinical trials have shown that olaparib, also known as Lynparza and manufactured by pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, can extend advanced prostate cancer patients’ lives by "an average of six months", NHS England said.

Meanwhile, the targeted therapy has been shown to reduce the risk of the BRCA-mutant, HER2-negative early breast cancer from returning within four years by nearly a third, it added.

It is estimated about 550 men with advanced prostate cancer, and 300 women with HER2-negative early breast cancer will be eligible for the new drug each year in England.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…

"Olaparib could have a huge impact on patients with a range of cancer types, giving many a better chance of survival while offering those with advanced forms of the disease precious extra months to live," said NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard.

Prostate Cancer UK said it was a "landmark moment" for prostate cancer treatment.

Chiara De Biase, director of support and influencing at Prostate Cancer UK, said: "This is the first targeted treatment of its kind to be approved for the disease and it finally moves us away from the old ‘one size fits all’ approach to prostate cancer treatment.

"We’re proud of the role we played in developing this exciting drug, which stands to extend the lives of hundreds of men each year."

Breast Cancer Now said it was an “agonising” wait to receive a decision on whether to use the drug because there was a provisional rejection last November.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive at Breast Cancer Now, said: "Some people with high-risk, HER2 negative primary breast cancer with an altered BRCA gene – often known as the ’Jolie gene’, may see their cancer return following treatment.

“Crucially, olaparib can reduce the risk of people’s cancer returning or progressing to incurable secondary breast cancer and stop people dying from this devastating disease."