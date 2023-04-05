Trans people could be excluded from same-sex places if the government changes the legal definition of sex to "biological", in a move one charity has called "very distressing".

Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch is considering changing the 2010 Equality Act so the legal definition of "sex" becomes "biological sex", in a move that could allow organisations to bar trans people from single-sex spaces and events.

Mermaids, a charity that supports transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse children, accused the government of "seeking to strip trans people's rights" from the Act. Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall said they "do not see a world where cis women are desperate to exclude trans women from their spaces."

Ms Badenoch wrote to a government watchdog in February to seek advice on the plan, which proposes to re-write what she called "a technical and contested area of the law".

Responding to the letter, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Tuesday that the change to the definition "could bring clarity in a number of areas, but potential ambiguity in others".

Chair of the commission, Baroness Kishwer Falkner, added: “Our response to the minister’s request for advice suggests that the UK Government carefully identify and consider the potential implications of this change."

The UK government blocked a Scottish bill which sought to make it easier for trans people to get a gender recognition certificate Credit: David Cheskin/PA

Currently, a gender recognition certificate (GRC) is legal confirmation of someone's gender. A trans person with a GRC is legally recognised as belonging to the opposite sex from the one they were born as.

But the changes tabled by Ms Badenoch would strip a GRC of its validity in certain places, potentially excluding trans people from single sex spaces.

The EHRC said this would make it easier for female-only hospital wards to bar trans women, as well as other single-sex spaces like lesbian groups, female book clubs and hostels.

It would also give greater powers to organisations wanting to bar trans women from female sport.

"A biological definition of sex would mean that organisers could exclude trans women from women’s sport without this additional burden," the EHRC said.

The change would extend protections for trans men who use maternity services, as they would have rights based on their biological sex.

Several LGBTQ+ charities, including Stonewall, have expressed deep concern at the revelation made by the EHRC on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said it "fails to recognise" the successes of the 2010 Equality Act, including support for businesses and other service providers to "challenge discrimination".

"At Stonewall, we work with hundreds of employers week in week out. They would say that the Equality Act is working well and do not see a world where cis women are desperate to exclude trans women from their spaces.

"Instead, poll after poll shows that women are much more likely to support trans equality than men. The EHRC is right to consider how trans men miss out on provisions and protections, but it is fundamentally wrong to imply that trans women do not experience sexism, which cuts far beyond biology." Rather than moving the discussion forward, Ms Badenoch "risks opening yet another chapter in a manufactured culture war that will see little benefit to women, cis and trans alike", they added.

