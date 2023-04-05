This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

This week, Chris and Lizzie reflect on their recent trip to Germany as the pair joined King Charles and the Queen Consort on their first overseas state visit. Chris and Lizzie also look ahead to Easter weekend and Maunday Thursday, as King Charles and the Queen Consort will host their first service at York Minster.

Charles will present 74 men and 74 women with a Maundy gift and thank them for their help in local communities.

