Dramatic video shows lightning strike pick-up truck during Missouri storms

Dramatic video captured a lightning bolt hitting a pick-up truck during the extreme storms which have caused devastation in the US state of Missouri.

The lightning shattered the windows of a Greene County Highway Department vehicle on Sunday.

After the lightning struck the ground, it blew off several manhole covers and damaged more equipment.

Luckily no one was inside the vehicle when the incident happened.

Crews, from the Greene County local government, are still examining the truck’s electrical and mechanical systems.

The video was shared by Greene County on its Facebook page with the caption, "crazy power of mother nature!"

This dramatic video comes as a series of deadly storms and extreme weather have caused widespread destruction over the past two weeks in the region.

A tornado ripped through southeastern Missouri before dawn on Wednesday, killing five people.

It touched down at around 3.30am and moved through a rural area of Bollinger County, about 50 miles south of St. Louis.

Trees were uprooted, homes turned into piles of splinters, and one building was flipped on its side.

It is currently storm season in the south and midwest of the US.

This year, at least 63 people have been killed during the devastation.

