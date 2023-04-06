'I cried for half an hour when I was told I'd be Maundy Money recipient'

A woman has told how she "sat and cried for half an hour" when she found out she'd be gifted Maundy Money from the King.

Joan Plant said she could not believe “little old me” had been selected to be at York Minster for the ceremony for the monarch's first Royal Maundy service as King.

On Thursday, the Monarch distributed commemorative coins to 74 men and 74 women who have made a difference to their communities.

Charles arrived at York Minster with the Queen Consort to cheers from hundreds of people who had lined the streets of the city waiting for the royal arrival.

76-year-old Mrs Plant travelled from the village of Eyam, Derbyshire, for Thursday’s service which saw a congregation of about 1,500.

Eyam is famous for its isolation during the 17th century plague outbreak.

Mrs Plant said: “I’m a champion of Eyam. I promised I would bring them all here with me in my heart.”

King Charles III distributes the Maundy Money during the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster. Credit: PA

Asked about how she found out she had been nominated, Mrs Plant said: “I sat and cried for half an hour.

“I couldn’t believe that little old me, from Eyam in Derbyshire, had been chosen to be here today.

“It’s such a privilege. I’m so humbled and honoured.

“As I stood in church last week, I promised them I would bring them with me.”

Mrs Plant’s ninth great aunt is Margaret Blackwell, who famously survived the plague by drinking a jug of boiling fat.

Anthony Houghton-Brown, who has Parkinson’s, said he had been selected for his work to raise £30,000 for research into the disease and for his work as a church warden in his village of Tingewick, near Buckingham.

The 74-year-old explained how some of his fundraising was done by skydiving.

Mr Houghton-Brown said the day was “very special”.

Anthony Houghton-Brown meeting the King. Credit: PA

“I said thank you Your Majesty and I hope all goes well with the Coronation, and he replied ‘so do I’,” the pensioner said.

Maundy money is presented to thank the recipients for their outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities.

Charles presented each recipient with a red and a white purse, stopping to chat with many.

The white purse contained a set of specially-minted silver Maundy coins equivalent in value to the age of the King. The red purse contained two commemorative coins.

This year, one celebrates the King’s forthcoming 75th birthday and the other commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Windrush Generation.

The King arrived at the service to a crowd of more than 1,000. Credit: PA

Maundy Thursday commemorates the Maundy and Last Supper of Jesus Christ wit

h the Apostles, and is one of the most ancient ceremonies retained by the Church of England.

The first recorded royal distribution was at Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, by King John in 1210, according to Buckingham Palace.

Mildred Lynch, 80, was selected for her work at St Bridget and St Thomas Church in Wavertree and the fact she and her husband had fostered more than 150 children over 35 years.

Mrs Lynch, who was invited from Liverpool, said the day was “wonderful, very moving”.

She said: “I was shocked, I just felt terribly humbled, it’s an honour.”

The Rev Bob Sidgwick, 78, is a deacon in the Thirsk area of North Yorkshire who has an extensive ministry with the biker community and rides a 1500cc motorcycle around his patch.

He said he was “over the moon” when he got the invite.

Mr Sidgwick said: “To actually be one of the first to get the Maundy Money off the King is something I will treasure forever. It will be a family heirloom.”

