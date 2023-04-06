What the papers say – April 6

Political scandals take centre stage on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

The Times

The investigation found the Blackpool South MP offered to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling investors in exchange for money.

The arrest of former SNP chief executive Mr Murrell – who has been released without charge – follows a long-running Police Scotland investigation into the party’s finances and prompted fresh questions on the front pages.

Daily MailThe Independent

The Daily Telegraph

Metro

Daily Express

Daily Mirror

Financial Times

The Guardian

i

Daily Star