Wild platypus kidnapping in Australia sparks police search

Queensland police are searching for a platypus that was allegedly kidnapped from its natural habitat.

Surveillance cameras captured two people boarding a train with the animal wrapped in a towel, sparking a police hunt.

Officers believe that the pair had taken the platypus from a body of water in north Brisbane - an offence that carries a fine of up to £231,700 - to a shopping centre where they showed the animal off to members of the public.

Following a police appeal and search, officers located and charged a 26-year-old man with allegedly kidnapping the animal.

One man told Australia's Channel 7 News he initially thought it was a cat before discovering it was an endangered platypus being carried around

The man has been charged with taking a protected animal and a separate offence related to keeping or using a taken protected animal.

He is due to appear at Caloundra Magistrates Court on April 8.

A woman has also spoken with police and investigations are ongoing.

Police were told that the animal was released into the Caboolture river, but it has not yet been located by authorities. Its condition is unknown.

Police have stated that taking a platypus from the wild is illegal and can be dangerous for both the displaced animal and the person involved if the platypus is male as they have venomous spurs.

