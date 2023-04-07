S Club 7's Paul Cattermole dies, aged 46

S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46, just weeks after the group announced a reunion tour.

The performer was found dead yesterday at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances," his family and the group said in a statement.

"Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

A statement on the S Club social media accounts said: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. “We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. “He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

