British-Israeli sisters killed in occupied West Bank named and pictured

Two British-Israeli sisters killed in a shooting in the occupied West Bank have been named by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Rina and Maya Zakharan, aged 15 and 20, were shot dead in an attack on their car near the Israeli settlement of Hamra in the Jordan Valley.

Their 45-year-old mother was seriously wounded, and their father witnessed the incident from a separate car following behind, local officials said.

The attack, by Palestinian assailants on Friday, came after Israel launched retaliatory air strikes at Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. Tensions have been heightened by days of fighting at Jerusalem’s most holy site during the rare convergence of Ramadan, Passover and Easter.

The UK Foreign Office called for both sides to "de-escalate tensions" after a number of British citizens were either killed or injured in Israel and the West Bank

Naming the sisters for the first time, Mr Netanyahu said: “On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I send my condolences to the Di Mafart family for the murder of the two wonderful sisters, Rina and Maya Zakharan, in the severe attack in the Bekaa. “In these moments, if the family is fighting for its life, and together with the entire nation of Israel, I pray for its safety, and we all send our condolences and strength to this dear family in this moment of great sorrow.”

The family lived in the Efrat settlement, near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, according to the settlement’s mayor Oded Revivi. Late on Friday, an Italian tourist was killed and five other Italian and British citizens were wounded when a car rammed a group in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly held a call on Saturday with his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, to discuss the “appalling” attacks.

Israeli security forces examine the scene of the shooting near the Israeli settlement of Hamra in the West Bank Credit: Nasser Nasser/AP

Middle East minister Lord Ahmad said: “I condemn yesterday’s attacks in the West Bank, killing two British-Israeli nationals and injuring one other, and in Tel Aviv where an Italian national was killed and British nationals were injured.” British Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan added: “My thoughts are with those affected by another horrific terror attack last night in Tel Aviv, including one Italian tourist killed. “British people are amongst the injured. We are in touch with the hospital and will offer our support.” The Hamas militant group that rules Gaza praised both incidents as retaliation for Israeli raids earlier this week on the Al-Aqsa mosque.

The Foreign Office released a statement saying it was “saddened” to hear about the deaths of the two British-Israelis and the “serious injuries sustained by a third individual”. “The UK calls for all parties across the region to de-escalate tensions,” it added. Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said: “I am shocked by reports of the killing of two British sisters in an appalling and cowardly attack in the West Bank. “My thoughts are with their family and loved ones. More civilian victims of this cycle of violence show the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate.” The Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon came after militants fired nearly three dozen rockets from there.

