Chelsea condemns homophobic chanting at Wolves match as three people arrested

Chelsea and the Premier League have condemned homophobic chanting heard during the team’s 1-0 defeat to Wolves. The stadium announcer at Molineux issued warnings to home fans about homophobic abuse more than once as Chelsea supporters were targeted for the second weekend in a row.

It follows chanting by Aston Villa fans on London’s transport network last Saturday.

In a statement, Chelsea FC said it finds "all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable", adding that it "condemns the homophobic chanting by some home fans at Molineux this afternoon".

“Chelsea will continue to work closely with Chelsea Pride and the broader football community to eradicate these vile chants from our game," the club added. The Premier League added: “The homophobic chanting heard at the Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Chelsea fixture today has no place in football or society. “The Premier League condemns all forms of discrimination. Football is for everyone.”

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella (left), Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes and Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic battle for the ball. Credit: PA

Wolves also condemned the discriminatory chants, confirming three arrests had been made by West Midlands Police relating to homophobia. A club statement read: “In response to the chants, supporters were reminded by a public address system announcement that discriminatory behaviour and chants of this nature are not tolerated at Molineux. “Homophobia, like all other forms of discrimination, has no place in football or society, and anyone engaging in discriminatory behaviour is committing a criminal offence.

“As a result, we can confirm that three arrests were made by West Midlands Police relating to homophobia, and the discriminatory chants in question. “Our ethos at Wolves is about being ‘One Pack’ – an attitude we are passionate about and that extends to our relationships across the football community, regardless of rivalries or what happens on the football pitch. “We thank all supporters and staff who reported incidents, and will continue to campaign for inclusivity and tackle discriminatory abuse, whether inside stadiums or online. The club will offer its full support to the police as they carry out their investigation.”

