China flies fighter jets near Taiwan after leader's US trip

China has sent warships and dozens of fighter jets toward Taiwan following a meeting between the US House Speaker and President Tsai Ing-wen, according to Taiwanese officials.

The Chinese military announced the start of three-day “combat readiness patrols” as a warning to Taiwan officials who want to make the island’s de facto independence permanent.

The People's Liberation Army gave no indication whether they might include a repeat of previous exercises with missiles fired into the sea, which disrupted shipping and airline flights.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy held talks with President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday, adding to a series of foreign politicians who have met Tsai to show support in the face of Chinese intimidation.

Beijing responded by imposing a travel ban and financial sanctions against American groups and individuals associated with Tsai’s US visit.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy welcomes Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. Credit: AP

On Saturday, eight warships and 42 planes were detected near Taiwan, 29 of which crossed the middle line of the strait that separates the island from the mainland, the island's Ministry of Defence said.

Taiwan split with China after a civil war in 1949. The ruling Communist Party says the island is obliged to rejoin the mainland, by force if necessary.

Beijing says contact with foreign officials encourages Taiwanese who want formal independence, a step the ruling party says would lead to war.

“This is a serious warning against the collusion and provocation between the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and external forces,” said a PLA statement. The “Joint Sword” exercises are a “necessary action to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The Taiwanese military said missile defence systems were activated and air and sea patrols sent to track the Chinese aircraft.

“We condemn such an irrational act that has jeopardized regional security and stability,” a Ministry of Defence statement said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's government has stepped up efforts to intimidate the island by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby and firing missiles into the sea.

The United States has no official relations with Taiwan's government but maintains extensive informal and commercial ties. Washington is required by federal law to ensure the island of 22 million people has the means to defend itself if China attacks.

Taiwan and the mainland have multibillion-dollar ties of trade and investment but no official relations.

“We will never leave room for ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities in any form and will definitely take resolute measures to defeat any foreign interference,” said a spokesperson for the Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office, Zhu Fenglian, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

“Complete reunification of our country must be realised, and it can, without doubt, be realised,” Zhu said.

