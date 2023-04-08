Comedian Gareth Richards has died aged 41, almost two weeks after a motorway crash left him with serious brain injuries.

The former Frank Skinner show co-host was in a "terrible car accident" on Monday, March 27, and died of his injuries on Good Friday, his wife Laura said in a statement.

"It was a miracle that he arrived at the hospital alive. Since then, the doctors and nurses have been incredible and have kept him in a stable and sedated condition," she added.

"However, the latest scan revealed that the extent of the damage was so severe that they would have to remove all of the supportive medications and allow him to be at peace.

Gareth's wife Laura announced his death on social media today. Credit: Laura Richards/Facebook

"The boys are bearing up well. There will be details of the funeral and other ways to remember Gareth to follow, as I know that he was well loved.

"At the moment the grief is a lot to cope with. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

Last week Skinner, 66, broke down in tears on his Saturday Absolute Radio show as he told listeners that Richards was fighting for his life following crash on the M25.

Frank Skinner broke down in tears as he told listeners about the crash. Credit: PA

He said: “One thing you have to learn to do in this line of work is to put on a false front and the show must go on, and that’s what happened this morning.

“Gareth was in a very big road accident this week and it’s not looking great for Gareth. He is in hospital and he’s fighting but it’s not looking great. “I didn’t want to do this show, we didn’t want to do this show, without mentioning him...

"Many of you will have seen him live, some of you will remember on the show if you’ve been with us that long - he is a fantastic bloke."

