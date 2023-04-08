Dancer determined to hit dancefloor again after losing arms and legs to malaria

Play Brightcove video

Even after losing her arms and legs after contracting malaria, Tatiana Timon has never given up her dreams of returning to the dancefloor, ITV News' Alex Beresford reports.

Dance enthusiast Tatiana Timon could easily have given up on her dreams after losing her limbs.

She used to travel the world dancing in the Kizomba style, but just under a year ago, after returning from a dance festival in Angola, tragedy struck when she contracted severe malaria.

Tatiana spent weeks fighting for her life, but doctors were able to save her by performing a bilateral lower limb and a bilateral forearm amputation.

Members of her dancing community say she's been "so strong" and how she is determined to return to the dancefloor.

Tatiana, 35, tells ITV News' Alex Beresford of her hope for the future. Credit: ITV News

Tatiana is now raising funds for an advanced set of prosthetic limbs to make that dream a reality, she tells ITV News.

It could cost as much as £60,000 for a new pair of legs alone, but seeing her dancing again would be priceless for her friends.

Tatiana, 35, is setting her sights even higher, as she is hoping to make it to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Click here to send a donation to Tatiana.

