King Charles coronation plans revealed including route and break from tradition

Play Brightcove video

A much shorter procession route and a break from tradition have been revealed by Buckingham Palace ahead of King Charles' coronation, ITV News' Lizzie Robinson reports

Ceremonial celebrations for the King’s coronation have been revealed, including the procession route, the carriages and the priceless Crown Jewels chosen to play a starring role. Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, will travel in a shorter procession route than the late Elizabeth II.

In a break with tradition they will only using the elaborate 260-year-old Gold State Coach one way – on their return. They have decided to make the 1.3 mile outward journey from Buckingham Palace – known as the King’s Procession – in the more modern Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which has shock absorbers, heating and air conditioning. They will travel, accompanied by The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry, down The Mall via Admiralty Arch, and along the south side of Trafalgar Square.

King Charles will take a significantly shorter return route than his late mother the Queen. Credit: PA

Charles and Camilla will then travel along Whitehall and Parliament Street, around the east and south sides of Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary to arrive at the Abbey. The coronation service on May 6 will begin at 11am. The late Queen rode both ways in the Gold State Coach for her 1953 coronation, famously describing the bumpy experience in the carriage, which is suspended on leather straps, as “horrible”. Her outward procession was 1.6 miles long but her return procession was five miles, taking her down Piccadilly, along Oxford Street and Regent Street and Haymarket.

It took two hours to complete, featured 16,000 participants and was designed to allow her to be seen by as many people as possible.

A newly crowned Charles and Queen Consort will make their way back from Westminster Abbey via the tried and tested route of Parliament Square, along Whitehall, around Trafalgar Square, through Admiralty Arch and down The Mall back to Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II said her journey in the Gold State Coach was 'horrible' Credit: PA

It will be the reverse of their route to the Abbey - significantly shorter than Elizabeth II’s return expedition.

The route is understood to have been chosen for practical reasons, being a familiar tried and tested journey for many royal occasions. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The carriages chosen reflect the smaller procession to the Abbey and the larger procession back to Buckingham Palace. They were the personal choice of Their Majesties.” The Palace declined to comment on whether the decision to opt for the Diamond Jubilee State Coach at the start has anything to do with ongoing back pain the King has suffered for many decades. Camilla has also endured back problems over the years. The black and gold Diamond Jubilee carriage, built in Australia and first used by the late Queen at the State Opening of Parliament in 2014, is the newest in the Royal Mews. It features modern technology, with six hydraulic stabilisers to stop it from swaying, and traditional craftmanship with interior wooden panels made from objects donated by more than 100 historic sites including royal residences, the Mary Rose, 10 Downing Street and the Antarctic bases of Captain Scott and Sir Ernest Shackleton.

Charles and Camilla will travel to Westminster Abbey in the much more comfortable Diamond Jubilee State Coach. Credit: PA

Charles’ Coronation Procession in the Gold State Coach will feature a cast of hundreds of members of the Armed Forces from the UK, Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, as well as the Sovereign’s Bodyguard and Royal Watermen. It will take longer than his outward journey because the historic gilded carriage, which will be drawn by eight Windsor greys, is so heavy it has to travel at walking pace. Sally Goodsir, curator of decorative arts at the Royal Collection Trust, said: “The Gold State Coach will be the centrepiece of the much larger procession from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace on coronation day. “It weighs four tonnes and because of that it can only be used at walking pace which really adds to the majesty and stateliness of this great royal procession.” The priceless array of coronation regalia from the Crown Jewels which will be used during the religious service in the Abbey has also been confirmed. It will include the Sovereign’s Orb, the Golden Spurs, bracelets known as Armills, two maces, five symbolic swords, the Sovereign’s Ring, the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross and the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.

Camilla will be crowned, as previously announced, with the modified Queen Mary’s Crown, but she will also hold the Queen Consort’s Rod with Dove – despite the controversial rod being made from ivory. The piece is said to symbolise equity and mercy, and the dove, with its folded wings, represents the Holy Ghost. Camilla will also hold the Queen Consort’s Sceptre with Cross, which originally made for the coronation of Mary of Modena, Queen Consort of James II, in 1685 and is inlaid with rock crystals. As part of the proceedings, she will receive the Queen Consort’s Ring – a ruby in a gold setting made for the Coronation of King William IV and Queen Adelaide in 1831, and used by three further Queens Consort – Queen Alexandra, Queen Mary, and the Queen Mother.

As previously announced, Charles will be crowned with the 17th century St Edward’s Crown which has been resized to fit his head. He will switch it for the lighter Imperial State Crown at the end of the ceremony as is the custom.

Other details announced by the Palace include a new Twitter emoji. The motif of St Edward’s Crown has been specially designed to mark the weekend of coronation festivities. The King and Queen Consort will also receive a royal salute in the Buckingham Palace gardens from the military troops on parade. They will take the salute from the West Terrace after the ceremony and the servicemen and women will give three cheers – a special coronation tribute from the Armed Forces to the couple.