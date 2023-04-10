Gunman kills four people in mass shooting at bank in Louisville

At least four people have been killed in a shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville this morning, while eight others are wounded.

The shooter is also dead, in addition to the death toll, but it is unclear if he killed himself or died at the hands of officers.

Officers who arrived on the scene exchanged gunfire with the gunman, who appeared to be a former employee of the bank, but it wasn’t clear how he died.Louisville Metro Police deputy chief Paul Humphrey said: “The shooter was confirmed to be dead on the scene. We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death at this time.”

Police were encountered by the sound of gunfire as they arrived at the scene. Credit: AP

He added that two police officers were among the injured. One officer and another of the wounded were in critical condition.

Witnesses who left the building told Louisville station WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building, and bystanders saw people being taken away in ambulances.

Police later said on a twitter that officers we’re on the scene of the shooting within minutes. Calls first came in for the shooting at the Old National Bank about 8:30 a.m.In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene, adding: “Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville.” The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

