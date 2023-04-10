Extensive weather warnings have been issued for much of the UK, as gusts of 60mph are expected to buffet the nation.

The Met Office has issued a two-day yellow weather warning from 3pm on Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday. It extends to midnight on Wednesday in the South West of England and South Wales.

"A period of strong winds bringing the potential for some disruption on Tuesday and Wednesday," the forecaster said.

Large areas of the nation are covered by the wind warning- it spans from Cornwall, to Portsmouth, covering Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, Belfast and Dumfries.

The Met Office has warned of possible delays on the roads, railway and ferries as well as potential power cuts across the region.

People living in coastal towns are also being urged to keep away from the seafront as large waves are expected to hit.

Gusts could exceed 60mph.

Speaking earlier this week Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick said: “On Tuesday we do have quite a deep area of low pressure moving in bringing further rain in from the South West.

"We could see some heavy downpours.

“It will remain fairly unsettled later in the week but on Thursday it looks like the winds will begin to de-escalate.”

