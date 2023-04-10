Two people have died following an explosion which caused a building to collapse in Marseille in the South of France.

The bodies were found overnight, on Monday, in the rubble as rescuers continued their search for at least six people who are still unaccounted-for, French emergency services said.

The victims are now being formally identified.

More than 100 firefighters descended on the destroyed five-story residential building which exploded at 1am on Sunday.

About 200 people have been evacuated from their homes in the area.

Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan tweeted on Monday that “the pain and sorrow are great". He expressed his thoughts for the families of the victims and "those who are suffering".

"Rescue and search operations are continuing, without respite,” he said.

Firefighters have been held back for several hours due to a blaze deep in the wreckage. Credit: AP

Persistent flames and fears the building would crumble again prevented rescuers from being able to search for victims more than 15 hours after the blast.

“We cannot intervene in a very classic way,” said Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin during a visit to the site - about 11 hours after the collapse at 1am.

He said the fire was burning a few metres under the mounds of debris and both water and foam could be a danger to victims’ chances of survival.

The burning debris was too hot for dogs in the firefighters’ canine team to work until Sunday afternoon, and thick smoke continued to cause issues.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the explosion as well as for involuntary injury and initially sidestepping possible criminal intentions.

While the cause of the explosion is not yet known, authorities suspect a gas leak is likely.

The collapse occurred shortly before 1 am on Sunday, in an old quarter in the centre of Marseille, France’s second-largest city, less than a kilometer (a half-mile) from its iconic old port.

In 2018, two buildings in the center of Marseille collapsed, killing eight people. Those buildings were poorly maintained - this was not the case with the building that collapsed Sunday, Mr Darmanin said.

