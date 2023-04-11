CBI sacks director-general Tony Danker after misconduct allegations

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has sacked director-general Tony Danker, saying his conduct "fell short of that expected" of his position.

According to the CBI, it took the decision following an independent investigation into complaints of workplace misconduct against its boss.

"Tony Danker is dismissed with immediate effect following the independent investigation into specific complaints of workplace misconduct against him," it said.

"The board wishes to make clear he is not the subject of any of the more recent allegations in The Guardian, but has determined that his own conduct fell short of that expected of the director-general."

Rain Newton-Smith, the CBI’s former chief economist, will rejoin the organisation as its new director-general, it added.

In March, Mr Danker stepped aside from his role, writing on Twitter it was "mortifying" to hear that he had caused "offence or anxiety to any colleague".

"It was completely unintentional, and I apologise profusely," he wrote.

The CBI represents around 190,000 businesses across a variety of sectors in the UK.

Mr Danker took over at the helm of the organisation in November 2020, replacing Dame Carolyn Fairbairn.

He had previously been the first chief executive of Be The Business, a body founded by the Chancellor and a group of FTSE 100 chairs to support UK business growth.

