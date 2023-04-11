Labour's attacks on Rishi Sunak have continued with a new political ad appearing to accuse the prime minister's family of benefiting from a 'non-dom' tax loophole, after the Tories raised taxes for working people.

It's the latest in a series of blistering criticisms of Mr Sunak, which started last week with a Twitter ad inferring he doesn't think child sex offenders should go to prison.

The fourth was released by the Labour Party on Tuesday morning, pointing the finger at Mr Sunak and his Conservative Party as household struggle with the rising cost of living.

It reads: "Do you think it's right to raise taxes for working people when your family benefitted from a tax loophole? Rishi Sunak does."

The ad appears to make reference to Mr Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, who previously held a non-dom tax status and reportedly saved millions of pounds. But she has since vowed to pay UK tax on all overseas income.

Also on Tuesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told his shadow Cabinet that voters "must know" Mr Sunak's "fingerprints are all over their struggling household budgets" and urged them to "continue to focus relentlessly on exposing the failures" of the Conservative government as May's local elections approach.

The fierce social media ads have been met with backlash from both Conservative and Labour MPs, with Mr Starmer being accused of resorting to "gutter politics" and a "smear campaign" in a bid to win votes.

When the campaign launched its first ad last week, accusing Mr Sunak of not wanting to send child abusers to prison, both former shadow chancellor John McDonnell and former home secretary Lord David Blunkett pleaded for it to be taken down.

However, shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry defended the post, insisting the criticism was justified as it was based on "clear and objective facts".

Ms Thornberry's claims have been widely disputed, though, with many highlighting that Labour's claims on prosecutions covered a 10-year period, five years before Mr Sunak even entered Parliament.

The ad, now viewed by more than 22 million people, was followed by further personal attacks on Mr Sunak's record as Conservative leader. Posted just 24 hours later, the second accused him of not wanting to jail gun owners who possess the weapon with intent to harm.

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to apologise for the ads, which many have criticised Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Despite the controversy, Mr Starmer pledged to continue with the campaign and told the Daily Mail he makes "no apologies at all", regardless of how "squeamish" some might find it.

In a letter to Labour frontbenchers, he said Mr Sunak is "the chief architect of choices prioritising the wealthiest and of the government's failure to get a grip of the economy and get growth going".

He also accused Mr Sunak of "supplying the touchpaper for another Conservative government to blow up the economy" when he was chancellor and then continuing in Number 10 to "make choices which loaded the costs on to working people".

"The voters must know that Rishi Sunak's fingerprints are all over their struggling household budgets," he added.

