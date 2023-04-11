Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi appear to have confirmed their engagement after Brown shared an image to social media showing a ring on her left hand.

Stranger Things star Brown, 19, posted an image on Instagram on Tuesday, with the son of American singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi, which has led to fans speculating they plan to get married.

The black and white picture showed Bongiovi hugging an emotional Brown, who can be seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

The young couple were dressed in white clothing and smiling.

Referencing a lyric from Lover by Taylor Swift, British actress Brown wrote: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

The fourth finger on the left hand is often reserved for a wedding or engagement band.

Also taking to social media, Bongiovi, 20, shared an image of him and Brown in the same outfits, which showed Brown wearing a white dress with a lace-style pattern.

He wrote on the post “forever” with a love heart emoji.

A second image in the post showed him looking into her eyes as they wore sunglasses on their heads.

Brown rose to fame as Eleven in hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

After the 1980s-set science-fiction show, she has gone on to play Enola Holmes in the streaming giant’s film of the same name and its sequel.

While playing the teenage sister of the famous fictional Victorian detective, she solves crimes and also stars opposite Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, while their mother is played by Helena Bonham Carter.

Brown’s other acting parts include 2019’s Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and a sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong, in 2021.

Fellow actor Bongiovi’s parents are Dorothea Hurley and Bon Jovi, the frontman of the 80s rock band, best known for hits Livin’ On A Prayer and You Give Love A Bad Name.

In a 2022 interview with Man About Town magazine, Bongiovi said he thinks he will “leave” music to his father as there is “really no following” him and acting speaks to him more.

He appeared with Brown at various red carpet events last year, including the Baftas at the Albert Hall in London in March, the Stranger Things season four premiere in New York City in May and the world premiere of Enola Holmes 2 at The Paris Theatre in New York City in October.

Bongiovi has regularly shared pictures with the Brown on his social media page since October 2021.

