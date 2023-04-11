Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupts posing air traffic risk

One of Russia's most active volcanos has erupted, spewing ash into the sky and covering nearby villages in grey clouds of volcanic dust.

The Shiveluch volcano eruption has triggered a red aviation warning to air traffic around eastern Russia after an ash cloud covered a 108,000 square kilometre area, according the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT).

KVERT officials added: "ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft."

Experts believe the volcano, which is one of the region's largest and most active, has had an estimated 60 substantial eruptions with the last significant one taking place in 2007,

Lava and steams are visible during the the Bezymianny volcano's eruption on Friday. Credit: AP

Lava and steams could also be seen from an eruption on the Bezymianny volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula over the weekend.

On Friday, the Bezymyanny volcano emitted ash up to 10,000 meters (32,808 feet) high. The volcano was assigned danger code red for aviation.

The Kamchatka Peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world's most concentrated area of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes.

