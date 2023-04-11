The young girl whose wish for peace in Northern Ireland came true

On this occasion memory lane was the Springmartin Road in a tough part of West Belfast. We had come to meet Margaret Gibney at the exact spot where we first met her 26 years ago.

Back then 12-year-old Margaret had written to the then-relatively-new prime minister, Tony Blair, to ask him to make peace happen in Northern Ireland.

She actually addressed her letter to his wife, Cherie, but Mr Blair pretended he had received it when he mentioned it during an interview in Washington DC.

Soon afterwards, having not received a reply to her letter, Margaret had no idea why she was being called to the headmaster’s office.

She said: "I was worried because I was never in trouble at school. Then he told me that the world's media wanted to interview me about the letter."

I was one of the journalists to talk to the schoolgirl and asked if she really believed peace was within reach.

"If we try hard enough we can get it," she replied.

And she was right. Ten months later the Good Friday Agreement was signed at Castle Buildings, Stormont.

To mark the peace deal as a turning point, the first children born in the immediate aftermath became known as "Peace Babies".

First among them was Kerrie Hope Patterson from Lisburn, just outside Belfast.

We met Kerrie last week in Dublin, where she lives and works close to her alma mater Trinity College.

I asked her what it was like to personify the optimism that flowed from the peace deal.

Kerrie Hope Patterson was among the first 'Peace Babies' Credit: ITV News

"It’s exciting to this day. I’m very lucky to have grown up with no violence in a very different Northern Ireland. I remain optimistic about the future," she said.

Margaret agrees that the agreement was historic and that the Province became a much better place.

However, she's frustrated by the actions of the two biggest parties, Sinn Fein and the DUP.

"They have institutionalised sectarianism and are holding everyone to ransom," she said.

She's entitled to her opinion. As a 12-year-old, Margaret helped create the relative peace that Kerrie has known her entire life.