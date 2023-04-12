Arnold Schwarzenegger has taken it upon himself to fill in a giant pothole in the Los Angeles neighbourhood he lives in, after claiming residents had been waiting "three weeks" for local authorities to fix the issue.

On Tuesday, the actor and former California governor tweeted a video of him and a helper using packaged concrete to repair the road in the Brentwood area.

"Today, after the whole neighbourhood has been upset about this giant pothole that's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it," he wrote on Twitter.

"I always say, let's not complain, let's do something about it. Here you go."

Schwarzenegger posted a video of himself filing up the pothole on Twitter. Credit: AP

During the video, a neighbour rolled down her car window and shouted her thanks at the action movie star.

Schwarzenegger replied: "You're welcome. You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks I've been waiting for this hole to be closed."

Daniel Ketchell, a spokesperson for Schwarzenegger, said Brentwood residents had made repeated requests for repairs, since winter storms opened up potholes and cracks on local roads.

Last week, Mayor Karen Bass announced a plan to address what she called an unprecedented number of damaged streets across the city.

Since December 30, Los Angeles has received 19,692 service requests for repairs, and as of April 6, crews had filled at least 17,549 potholes, officials said.

Schwarzenegger is not the first celebrity in recent years to have got their hands dirty to fix potholes near their homes.

In March 2022, Sir Rod Stewart shared videos on Instagram of him and a team shovelling gravel from a lorry into potholes, near his home in Essex.

