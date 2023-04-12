China records first human death from H3N8 bird flu, WHO says

A woman in China has become the first person to die from the H3N8 strand of bird flu, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The 56-year-old woman from Guangdong in southeast China, is the third known person to have been infected with the subtype of avaian influenza.

All three cases have been recorded in China. One of the cases developed a critical illness, while the other had more mild symptoms.

The strain is rarely found in humans and does not appear to spread between people.

After falling ill on February 22, the woman was later hospitalised with severe pneumonia on March 3, before dying on March 16, WHO said.

She is the second person this year to die from bird flu, following the death of an 11-year-old Cambodian girl in February.

Cambodia health experts spray disinfectant near the house where the girl died. Credit: AP

Health officials said: "The patient had multiple underlying conditions. She had a history of exposure to live poultry before the onset of the disease, and a history of wild bird presence around her home. No close contacts of the case developed an infection or symptoms of illness at the time of reporting."

While it is rare in humans, H3N8 is common in birds and has been found in other animals, such as horses, dogs and seals.

It comes after the UK dropped its avian flu housing restrictions on Tuesday, following expert advice that the risk posed by the bird-killing virus has lowered.

Restrictions came as the UK faced its largest outbreak of bird flu, with more than 330 cases confirmed on commercial premises, smallholdings and in pet birds since October 2021.

Bird flu normally spreads between sick poultry but can sometimes spread from poultry to humans.

Health officials collected positive samples of influenza from a nearby wet market where it is thought the 56-year-old picked up the virus.

The Chinese government has implemented enhanced monitoring and disinfection measures around the woman's home as a result of the case.

National Trust ranger clearing dead birds from bird flu at Staple Island, one of the Outer Group of the Farne Islands. Credit: PA

Is bird flu a risk to people?

Experts insist the risk to humans remains "low", with vaccines already developed if the virus mutates or if person-to-person transmission is reported.

The Food Standards Agency advise that avian flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers also remains unchanged.

The World Health Organisation has stated infections can be minimised if countries increase public awareness of avoiding high risk areas such as farms, live poultry or surfaces that may be contaminated by poultry or bird faeces.

Officals said: “It appears that this virus does not have the ability to spread easily from person to person, and therefore the risk of it spreading among humans at the national, regional, and international levels is considered to be low.

“However, due to the constantly evolving nature of influenza viruses, WHO stresses the importance of global surveillance to detect virological, epidemiological and clinical changes associated with circulating influenza viruses which may affect human (or animal) health.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.