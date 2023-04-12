Juice, a European Space Agency (ESA) spacecraft, is getting ready for its journey to Jupiter in a mission to find out if any of the giant planet’s three ocean-bearing moons are habitable.

Juice, which stands for JUpiter ICy moons Explorer, is due to blast off on April 13 from French Guiana to begin its eight-year journey.

Juice will be the first spacecraft ever to orbit a moon other than our own – Jupiter’s largest moon Ganymede.

How to watch the Juice launch live online

The launch is planned for 13:15 BST (14:15 CEST) on Thursday from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

Viewers can tune into ESA Web TV directly or via YouTube continuous stream to follow the launch live.

A french version with interpreters will also run on Web TV channel two.

Key milestones to watch

On launch day the following key milestones will be included in the launch programme and covered by ESA social media channels.

14:15 Juice launch on Ariane 514:42 Separation of Juice from Ariane 5 upper stage14:51 Earliest expected time to acquire Juice’s signal15:55 Solar array deployment expected to be completed

Timings are specific to the launch taking place on Thursday and may vary by a few minutes.

How are UK scientists are contributing?

Scientists in the UK have led the development of one of the 10 instruments on the spacecraft.

The UK Space Agency has also provided £9 million of funding for the £1.4 billion project.

Experts from Imperial College London led the development of the magnetometer, known as J-MAG, which will measure the characteristics of the magnetic fields of Jupiter and its largest moon, Ganymede.

The mangnetometer will also play a key role in detecting moving salts in the oceans beneath the icy crusts of Ganymede, as well as exploring Jupiter’s other moons - Europa and Callisto.

The data will help characterise the depth and salt content of Ganymede’s ocean, to see if it may hold the conditions for life.

Professor Michele Dougherty, head of the Department of Physics at Imperial College London and principal investigator for J-MAG, said: “What we’re doing however is extremely difficult, as the signals we’re trying to detect are extremely small.

“It’s like trying to find lots of needles in a haystack, and those needles are changing shape and colour all the time.

“But we think the results are going to be spectacular.”

Professor Dougherty and her team will be collaborating with experts from the University of Leicester as well as the University College London (UCL).

Leicester’s scientists have also collaborated with other experts on two other instruments on Juice.

These include the MAJIS (the Moons and Jupiter Imaging Spectrometer) – which will observe cloud features and atmospheric constituents on Jupiter, and UVS (UV imaging spectrograph) – which will characterise the composition and dynamics of the exospheres of the icy moons.

Meanwhile, the UCL’s Mullard Space Science Laboratory (MSSL) has provided particle detectors for Juice’s PEP (Particle Environment Package) instrument.

This will gather data on “the ‘soup’ of ions, electrons, and atoms surrounding Jupiter and its moons”.

