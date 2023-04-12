Jeremy Renner has walked the red carpet for the first time since his near-fatal snowplough accident.

The actor suffered broken bones, a collapsed lung and a pierced liver after taking the brunt of a six-tonne snowplough to stop the massive vehicle from crashing into his nephew.

Renner has spent four months recovering from his injuries after he was trapped and crushed in the New Year's Day incident.

Jeremy Renner after the incident. Credit: Instagram

Now, he has returned to the red carpet, surrounded by family and supporters, at the "Rennervations" premiere in Los Angeles.

The actor could be seen making use of a cane and knee scooter to aid his movement, as he posed for photos and took part in interviews.

At one point he flashed photographers a thumbs-up sign while moving down the carpet.

“Rennervations,” which premieres on Disney+, follows Renner as he transforms large vehicles into community spaces for young people in India, Mexico, Chicago and Nevada.

The purposes range from serving as a mobile music studio to a water filtration truck for a community in India.

Renner said his aim was to give young people access to things they might not already have and present opportunities they might not know existed.

Jeremy Renner, the host and executive producer of "Rennervations," gives a thumbs-up to photographers. Credit: AP

Renner wrote the theme song for the show.

“I use music and piano to write songs and use it like therapy for me,” he said.

Construction and music have been creative outlets for Renner, who is best known for playing the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel “Avengers” films and his own spin-off TV series, and also starred in films including The Bourne Legacy and The Hurt Locker.

Marvel co-star Anthony Mackie appears in his latest show, and Renner said the secret to their friendship is they “laugh a lot.”

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, told Diane Sawyer in an interview in the wake of the snowplough accident that he had thought he might die from his injuries.

However, he refused to be “haunted” by the accident, Renner told the broadcaster.

Listen to the ITV News arts and entertainment podcast, Unscripted