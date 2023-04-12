By ITV News Westminster Producer, Lucy McDaid

Labour leader Keir Starmer has denied targeting Rishi Sunak's wife in a Twitter campaign dubbed "gutter politics", while Rishi Sunak has hit back with a call for "less talk, more action".

Speaking to broadcasters in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, Mr Starmer insisted "nobody is targeting the prime minister's wife" and he "makes no apologies" for the adverts which some MPs from his own party have called to be taken down.

Meanwhile, the prime minister insisted he is "focused on delivering for the British people" when asked about the controversial campaign, which has accused him of not wanting to jail child sex abusers.

Mr Starmer's comments regarding the prime minister's wife refers to the most recent advert posted by the opposition party, which explicitly says Mr Sunak's family "benefited from a tax loophole" while the public are "facing the highest tax burden in 70 years".

It comes a year after Mr Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, was forced to say she would pay tax on her overseas income after fierce public scrutiny amid reports she saved millions through her non-dom tax status.

Responding to the backlash, Mr Starmer said: "Behind these adverts is a basic truth, that they have broken our criminal justice system, broken our NHS and broken our economy."

The campaign launched last week with an accusation that Mr Sunak doesn't want to jail adults convicted of sexually abusing children - arguably the most explosive claim so far.

It was followed by a second ad less than 24 hours later, attacking Mr Sunak for not wanting to convict people who possess guns with an intent to harm.

Both posts have been labelled with a context notice by Twitter - something they attach to posts which could be "potentially misleading". Other critics have identified the string of posts as a "personal smear" campaign against the current prime minister.

However, many have also defended Mr Starmer's strategy, with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves also refusing to make apologies, with shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry claiming the criticisms of Mr Sunak are based on "clear and objective facts".

While on a visit to Belfast to meet with US President Biden on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said: "There were five things I said I wanted to do, which was to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats

"And that's what I'm focused on, day in, day out, delivering for people.

"And I think that's what the British people want to see from their politicians: less talk, more action, making a difference on the things that matter."

