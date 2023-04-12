Prince Harry to attend King's coronation without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry will attend the King’s Coronation but Megan will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Palace said in a statement: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

