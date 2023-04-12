'Smaller than a ice-lolly stick': Chihuahua crowned world's shortest dog

A two-year-old chihuahua who is smaller than a ice-lolly stick has been crowned the world's shortest dog.

Pearl the chihuahua, who was born in Florida, took the Guinness World Record after measuring 9.14cm (3.59in) in height and 12.7cm (5in) in length.

She is a relative of the previous record holder, Miracle Milly, who died in 2020 before Pearl was born - Pearl is the daughter of one of Milly's identical sisters.

When she was born Pearl weighed just 28g.

Pearl's owner, Vanesa Semler, told Guinness World Records she feels "blessed to have her", adding: "And to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news."

The chihuahua was recently brought to the world's attention when she featured in an episode of Guinness' TV talent show, Lo Show Dei Record, in Milan, Italy.

Ms Semler carried her pet onto the stage while she sat on an Easter egg-shaped seat.

She said Pearl can be "a bit of a diva", describing how she loves "dressing up nice" and eating chicken and salmon based meals.

Pearl's record breaking height was recorded at the same hospital she was born in, using a dog measuring wicket to determine her height.

To ensure an accurate result she was measured three consecutive times by her vet, Dr Giovanni Vergel.

