Britain’s Got Talent returns to screens with a judging shakeup

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda chats to the Britain's Got Talent judges with new addition Bruno Tonioli, ahead of the show's return this weekend

It’s encouraging that as a nation we never seem to run out of talented people.

The whimsical, the wonderful and often weird acts that make it onto Britain’s Got Talent never fail to bring smiles to faces.

The show is back again this weekend for its 16th series but this time something is different.

A decade’s worth of stability behind the judging table has come to an end, with Bruno Tonioli replacing David Walliams.

His exit was shrouded in controversy, following reports he had made disrespectful comments about contestants.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge, Bruno, stepped in late in the day and is feeling some apprehension about joining BGT - a show which he claims to have never watched before.

He said: "I am anxious, there is this adrenaline that makes you nervous. However I am doing this with friends and it is a gift, I am telling you."

Bruno Tonioli on the Britain's Got Talent judging panel. Credit: ITV News

Alesha Dixon added: "Change is always weird, we’ve all know Bruno for a while. We want to look after him, it’s not easy to be the new one."

In classic Simon Cowell candour, the Got Talent creator said: "It’s great that everyone on the panel will know what they are talking about, because that doesn’t happen on other shows."

The judges share the feeling that the show is a unifier of sorts. It’s approachable, non-threatening and genuinely enjoyable weekend TV.

Alesha says: "There are very few shows that the whole family can watch together. I can watch this with my nan, my mum and my children. I think that’s rare."

While fellow judge Amanda Holden is thrilled by the continuing interest in the show.

She said: "Every year it’s amazing, people think outside of the box. We are constantly surprised by the amount of talent out there."

Simon Cowell reveals Britain's Got Talent almost did not happen. Credit: ITV News

Simon Cowell can’t have known the winner he was on to with the Got Talent franchise. There are now more than 60 spinoffs around the world.

This could have been very different though, Simon remembers: "Three days before we filmed the first series, they came to my house and said you are not making the show. "I didn’t tell anyone, I just went up to Birmingham and got on with it. The first day was great, I sent that person a text saying it’s going to be a hit."

BGT will see acts battle it out for the chance to win a £250,000 prize and perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

It’s back at 8pm on ITV 1 on Saturday, April 15.

Listen to the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted