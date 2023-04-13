Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93.

A statement from her family said she “died peacefully at home in Surrey, UK this morning”.

It read: “Dame Mary, aged 93, was one of the most internationally recognised Fashion Designers of the 20th Century and an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties.”

She was one of the most influential figures in the fashion scene of the 1960s and is credited with making fashion accessible to the masses with her sleek, streamlined and vibrant designs.

Mary Quant at work in London, 1963. Credit: AP

Born in south-east London on February 11, 1930, Dame Mary was the daughter of two Welsh school teachers.

She gained a diploma in the 1950s in art education at Goldsmiths College, where she met her husband Alexander Plunket Greene, who later helped establish her brand.

Dame Mary was taken on as an apprentice to a milliner before making her own clothes and in 1955 opened Bazaar, a boutique on the Kings Road in Chelsea.

Quant with a group of models showcasing her designs in 1967. Credit: PA Archive

While Paris designers, led by Christian Dior's New Look, dominated the fashion scene, these luxury labels were affordable largely only to rich, older women and out of reach to most people in a post-war era marked by rationing and austerity.

Quant's designs, in contrast, were less exclusive and, although not cheap, accessible to a new generation - who would save for months to buy one of her dresses - allowing her influence to penetrate beyond the high-end fashion crowd and stamp its mark on a burgeoning youth culture.

Quant's colourful, energetic and rebellious designs shook up a silted fashion scene where young women dressed like their mothers and grandmothers.

