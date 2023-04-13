Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has been reported missing by US police.

The 36-year-old actor, who starred in the hit show Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007, was last seen in Florida on Wednesday night.

In a post on Facebook - which referred to Bell by his first name Jared - police said the actor is considered "endangered".

Daytona Beach Police Department wrote: "Officers are looking for Jared Bell.

"He should be travelling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 12 April, just before 9pm.

"He is considered missing and endangered."

The police department also commented on the post adding: "For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department. If you have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace."

In June 2021, Bell entered a guilty plea during a case involving attempted child endangerment. He recently finished his probation.

