A frustrated Arnold Schwarzenegger took matters into his own hands when he decided to fill a "pothole" in his LA neighbourhood - but it turns out his DIY roadworks may have caused some issues.

The "pothole" was actually a service trench for ongoing gas work, according to the City of Los Angeles.

The Terminator star, 75, posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday of himself and his team repairing a “giant hole” with cement and sand which he said had been “screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks”.

former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, repairing a pot hole on a street in his Los Angeles neighborhood Credit: AP

In the clip, a passer-by thanked them for taking action to which the former California governor, replied “you’re welcome” while decked out in work boots, a leather jacket and sunglasses.

Schwarzenegger added: “You have to do it yourself. This is crazy, for three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed.”

Alongside the post, the Hollywood actor wrote: “Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it.

“I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

However, on Thursday, a spokesperson for the City of Los Angeles has reportedly said the pit was related to permitted work currently being completed by a gas company.

A statement given to NBC Los Angeles said: “It’s a service trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location by SoCal Gas, who expects the work to be completed by the end of May.

“As is the case with similar projects impacting city streets, SoCal Gas will be required to repair the area once their work is completed.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger is famed for starring in hit 80s film The Terminator. Credit: Orion Pictures

A service trench is a hollow cut made into the ground to allow maintenance work to be undertaken below the surface of the road.

Representatives of Schwarzenegger have been contacted by PA for comment.

Listen to the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted