Premier League clubs announce front of shirt gambling sponsors ban

Premier League clubs have collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts from the end of the 2025/26 season.

Currently, there are eight Premier League teams, including Newcastle United, West Ham United and Brentford, with gambling companies as shirt-front sponsors.

The Premier League said, in a statement, that the decision follows an "extensive consultation involving the League, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the Government’s ongoing review of current gambling legislation".

"The Premier League is also working with other sports on the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship," the statement added.

Clubs have until the end of the 2025/26 season until the agreement comes into force and can continue to negotiate new gambling sponsorship contracts up to that point.

Gambling brands can continue to be used in "other inventory areas", such as shirt-sleeves and LED advertising, beyond the front of shirt deadline.

Gambling partners of Premier League clubs are already regulated and licensed by the Gambling Commission and are required to adhere to the rules of the Advertising Standards Authority.

Last year, the Committee for Advertising Practice (CAP) announced all elite level footballers will be banned from advertising gambling products to curb their appeal to young people under the age of 18.

The changes came into effect last October, after a consultation on tightening the rules was launched in October 2020.

