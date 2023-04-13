This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

This week, Chris and Lizzie l ook ahead to King Charles' Coronation and discuss a major update to the guest list.

Prince Harry has announced that he will now be attending his father's Coronation, but without his wife Meghan, who will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

