Protesters storm Louis Vuitton in new wave of French protests

Protesters in Paris invaded Louis Vuitton's headquarters as demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform plans continue across France.

Dozens of railway workers marched down a Paris street of luxury boutiques, protesting outside Louis Vuitton and luxury conglomerate LVMH before moving to the nearby Champs-Elysees Avenue.

It comes as thousands took to the streets in a final show of anger before a decision on whether the measure - to raise the retirement age to 64 - meets constitutional standards on Friday.

Polls consistently show a majority of French people are opposed to the pension reform.

Hours before the Paris march got underway, protesters piled bags of rubbish in front of the Constitutional Council, which is expected to make the decision.

They faced off with a large contingent of police deployed outside the building.

“The mobilisation is far from over,” the leader of the leftist CGT union, Sophie Binet, said at a waste incineration site south of Paris where protesters blocked rubbish trucks.

“As long as this reform isn’t withdrawn, the mobilisation will continue in one form or another.”

CGT has been a backbone of the protest and strike movement challenging Mr Macron's plan to increase France's retirement age from 62 to 64.

Eight unions have organised protests since January in a rare voice of unity, with student unions joining in.

Thousands of people marched in Toulouse, in the southwest, and elsewhere.

In Rennes, in western France, firefighters were seen in a video on BFM TV distinguishing flames of a burning car.

Protesters watch a burning car during a demonstration in Rennes, western France. Credit: AP

“We must get out of this situation. And the best way is the withdrawal of the law, either by the Constitutional Council or by mobilisation, which we want to maintain,” said Fabien Villedieu of the Sud-Rail Union.

“We hope that there will be some intelligent people within Constitutional Council who will say, well, there are things happening in France.

"We have to find a way out."

Unions hoped for a strong turnout on Thursday to pressure both the government and the members of the Constitutional Council.

Critics challenged the government’s choice to include the pension plan in a budget bill, which significantly accelerated the legislative process.

The government's decision to skirt a parliamentary vote by using special constitutional powers transformed opponents' anger into fury.

