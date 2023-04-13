Play Brightcove video

Rishi Sunak suggests the private sector should be used more to tackle record NHS waiting times, as he says 'it's about doing things differently'

By ITV Westminster Producer Lucy McDaid

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has suggested the private sector should be used more to help the NHS tackle its record backlog.

In an interview with the right-wing blog ConservativeHome, Mr Sunak said "it's about doing things differently" when asked by a member of the public why other advanced European nations have "superior" services.

Describing the NHS as the "country's number one public service priority", Mr Sunak insisted that cutting the waiting list is one of his five main aims.

The interview on Thursday came the same day it was revealed a record 7.2 million people are on the waiting list for NHS treatment, according to latest data.

It also showed the numbers waiting for more than 18 months has fallen, while NHS chiefs warn of further disruption as walkouts by junior doctors continue.

"It's about doing things differently, it's about reform, it's about using the private sector more, the independent sector," argued Mr Sunak.

"That's something that we, actually, should be very comfortable with.

"Ultimately, if a patient is still getting the care they need, free at the point of use, we shouldn't be so hung up on who is providing it, we should be using the independent sector to provide choice, to provide competition, drive up quality."

During the interview in Westminster, Mr Sunak was also asked if there is a place for former prime minister Boris Johnson in his cabinet.

He refused to comment directly, but said "it's great that we've got former prime minister's who want to contribute still to public life, and feel that they can do that. That's a good thing and we should welcome that."

'Biological sex is vitally, fundamentally important', says Rishi Sunak in an interview with the right-wing blog ConservativeHome

Mr Sunak, who similarly faced questions about former prime minister Liz Truss, reiterated his views on changing the 2010 Equality Act.

Earlier this month it was revealed Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch had written to a government watchdog to seek advice on changing the legal definition of "sex" to "biological sex".

This, if followed through, could lead to a ban on trans people from single-sex spaces, something campaign groups and LGBTQ+ charities have strongly denounced.

But Mr Sunak reiterated his belief that "biological sex is vitally, fundamentally important", especially "when it comes to women's health, women's sports, or indeed spaces".

He said: "We should always have compassion and understanding and tolerance for those who are thinking about their gender, of course we should, we're a compassionate and understanding society'".

"But when it comes to these issues of protecting women's rights and women's spaces the issue of biological sex is fundamentally important," he added.

In the 45-minute interview, Mr Sunak confirmed he is a "low tax Conservative". Refusing to comment explicitly on Liz Truss' speech to an American think-tank on Wednesday, in which she advocated for a low tax economy, Mr Sunak suggested cuts would have to wait until the economy is more stable.

He also referred to Conservative unity, stating "the best way to win the next election" is for the party to be "coming together" and "delivering for people".

