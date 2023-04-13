Play Brightcove video

The US president appeared to wince after making the gaffe during a speech in Ireland

The White House has defended Joe Biden's remarks in which he appeared to confuse the All Blacks with the Black and Tans.

Footage captured the US president wincing as he mixed up the nickname for the Irish War of Independence British constabulary force with the New Zealand rugby team.

The US president was thanking his relative and former Irish rugby player, Rob Kearney, for the gift of the Irish team tie after a victory against the All Blacks at Soldier Field in Chicago in 2016 when he made the gaffe.

Speaking at the Windsor Bar in Dundalk, Ireland, on Wednesday during a four-day visit, Mr Biden began by referring to the shamrock tie he was wearing.

Mr Biden told the audience: “See this tie I have, this shamrock tie?

“It was given to by one of these guys right here, who’s a hell of a rugby player who beat the hell out of the Black and Tans.”

Mr Biden, appearing to realise the mistake as members of the audience chuckled, winced and continued: “Ah, God. But, but it was when you were at Soldier Field, wasn’t it? Chicago.

“After it was all over he gave my brother, allegedly for me – but if it wasn’t I still took it – I still got the tie.

“I wore it with great pride.”

Who were the 'Black and Tans'?

The 'Black and Tans' were additional part-time officers recruited from British forces to bolster Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) numbers in Ireland during the War of Independence.Many of the recruits, who were nicknamed for the colour of their uniform, gained a reputation for violence.

The RIC was disbanded following the partition of Ireland in 1921 and replaced by Ireland's police force, An Garda Síochána.

The US president was greeted by crowds in Dundalk, Ireland. Credit: AP

But the gaffe was quickly trending on Twitter, while some news headlines branded him "anti-British."

On Thursday morning, the White House insisted it was “very clear” to Irish rugby fans that Mr Biden was referring to the New Zealand rugby team.

Asked if he realised his mistake, NSC senior director for Europe, Amanda Sloat, said: “It was clear what the president was referring to, it was certainly clear to his cousins setting next to him.”

UK Government Home Office minister Chris Philp rejected assertions that the US president is “anti-British”.

Asked whether he agreed with the accusations on GB News, Mr Philp replied: “No I don’t. I think the president, when he spoke to the King recently, agreed to come to the United Kingdom on a full state visit which is fantastic.

“I think he’s been here four times since becoming president so no, I don’t think – I would not accept that characterisation at all.”

Mr Biden’s visit to Ireland continues on Thursday in Dublin, where he is to carry out a series of engagements.

He will address the Irish parliament on Thursday, as well as visiting President of Ireland Michael D Higgins at his official residence in Phoenix Park.

He will also have a meeting with Irish premier Leo Varadkar at nearby Farmleigh House, where he will be invited to watch a sports demonstration by young Gaelic games players.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.