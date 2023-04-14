Beatriz Flamini: Spanish climber leaves cave after 500 days in isolation

Play Brightcove video

Beatriz Flamini described the 16-month long experience to reporters outside the cave as "excellent, unbeatable".

A Spanish mountain climber has emerged from an underground cave where she spent 500 days isolated from the outside world.

Beatriz Flamini left the cave in southern Spain shortly after 9am on Friday in what could be a world record feat, according to Spanish media.

The 50-year-old had originally started the challenge on November 21, 2021.

Ms Flamini was pictured blinking and smiling as she exited the cave, embracing well-wishers who had gathered to greet her.

In brief comments to journalists, she described the experience of being cut off from the world as "excellent, unbeatable".

She then asked to be excused to take a shower, having not had one in more than 16 months.

In 1987, Italian Maurizio Montalbini set a world record by spending 210 days in a cave.

Ms Flamini's pursuit was part of a project called Timecave, which was designed to study how someone would fare going solo underground for so long.

Ms Flamini used cameras to capture her life underground, which included exercising and cooking for herself

She used two cameras to document her experiences and placed the recordings at an exchange point in the cave, Spanish state news agency Efe reported.

Her teammates dropped off food and other necessities at the retrieval site throughout the challenge, picking up whatever she left there.

A group of psychologists, researchers, speleologists and physical trainers with Timecave studied the recordings, but did not have any direct contact with her.

At a press conference later on Friday, Ms Flamini said she felt as though she was still living in the same day she started the challenge and had no idea what had gone on in the world since, including Russia's war in Ukraine.

Reporters who attended the event wore face masks to protect Ms Flamini from infections, which prompted her to joke that it felt like the world was still at the height of the Covid pandemic.

With no sense of time, she said she stopped trying to count days after calculating she was some 60 days into the challenge.

Ms Flamini said that at no point did she feel like giving up, not even during an invasion of flies, which she cited as the source of her worst memories.

She described how she used the time "to read, to draw, to weave, to be, to enjoy", adding: "I am where I want to be."