James Bond: Next 007 must be a 'regular guy' and 'can't be' Dwayne Johnson

A James Bond casting director has shed light on the process to find Daniel Craig's successor for the 007 character, revealing Dwayne Johnson would not suit the role.

Debbie McWilliams has worked on James Bond films since 1981, helping to cast a number of famous faces in the film franchise.

On three occasions Ms McWilliams has also helped to choose the next James Bond, selecting Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Craig parted ways with the Bond role in 2021, with the release of No Time To Die, and ever since a number of leading actors have been linked with becoming his successor.

Former Superman actor Henry Cavill and Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page have been suggested as future Bond's, with Idris Elba, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Tom Hardy also touted to take on Ian Fleming's fictional creation.

Speaking to Radio Times, Ms McWilliams said there is "lots to be taken into consideration" when casting the next Bond, adding the chosen person must be a "brilliant actor".

"There isn't an absolute ideal mould," she said. "There never would be and never should be, because otherwise, it just becomes boring.

"It's the best person for the job and one year it might be one person, one year somebody else - you can't really predict."

But one individual who looks unlikely to be signed up for the role is former wrestler turned actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"He has to look like a regular guy - you can't be Dwayne Johnson. He has to have a great physique - it demands a high level of fitness - but he shouldn't stand out in any situation," Ms McWilliams said.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, both long-time producers of James Bond, will have the final say on who becomes the next 007, although Ms McWilliams explained that a successor to Craig is not close to being named.

She added: "There's no conversation being had at the moment. Barbara Broccoli has been heavily involved in other projects.

"You know, it's not unusual for there to be quite a big gap between different Bonds, it has been known to have a five-year gap. So, no, nothing."

DeepDream AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool, created an image of the perfect Bond, based on the characteristics listed by Ms Broccoli, including to be a British male who is taller than 5ft 10in.

The image, which bears a resemblance to Bullet Train star Taylor-Johnson, depicts a man in a white shirt and tie holding a camera.

Experts said the giveaway the image is fake can be seen in the shape of the man's right hand, which is not griping the camera in a natural position.

Elsewhere, Ms McWilliams said that whoever becomes the next Bond will be "a thirty-something" in line with franchise tradition.

However, she insisted that does not necessarily mean an established film star will be casted, saying: "The gift of casting a James Bond film... is you don't need to cast a well-known name."

